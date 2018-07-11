2018 World Cup Final Odds Set for France vs. Croatia Match

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup final locked in, France have opened as the favorites over Croatia for Sunday's match.

According to OddsShark, Les Bleus are 1-2 to win their second World Cup title, leaving Croatia as 37-20 underdogs.

France advanced to the final after defeating Belgium 1-0 on Tuesday, while Croatia needed extra time to defeat England 2-1 on Wednesday.

France were likely happy with the way Wednesday's semi-final unfolded.

Croatia have now played in three straight matches that went to extra time. They had enough left in the tank to put away England, but France have been the strongest team in the tournament.

Even leaving aside the fact they are into the final, the French have trailed in just one match in Russia. Gabriel Mercado put Argentina ahead 2-1 in the 48th minute of their round-of-16 game against France before Les Bleus scored three goals in the span of 11 minutes to take control of what proved to be a 4-3 win.

Granted, Croatia are no strangers to chasing the game. They surrendered the first goal in each of their three knockout-stage matches.

France are rightly considered the better side based on how the 2018 World Cup has played out, but Croatia have defied the odds this tournament. Nobody should be surprised if they do that one more time on Sunday to collect their first major international trophy.