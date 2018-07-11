Report: Billy Knight Arrested for Sexually Abusing Child Before Apparent Suicide

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2018

11 Mar 2000: Billy Knight #3 of the UCLA Bruins rests on the court during a game against the Washington Huskies at the Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California The Bruins defeated the Huskies 90-64. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Gross /Allsport
Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Prior to his death on Sunday, former UCLA Bruins basketball player Billy Knight had been charged with six felonies for allegedly sexually abusing a child, TMZ Sports reported Wednesday.

According to court records in Maricopa County, Arizona, prosecutors charged Knight with two counts apiece for sexual conduct with a minor, sexual abuse and molestation of a child. The alleged crime occurred April 1, 2017.

TMZ Sports reported Knight could've been sentenced for more than 50 years if he had been found guilty of all charges.

According to ESPN.com's Joel Anderson, Knight was found dead on a roadway in Phoenix on Sunday. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's office determined Knight's death to be a suicide as the result of "multiple blunt force injuries."

Anderson also noted Knight uploaded a six-minute video online titled "I am Sorry Lord" in the hours before his death.

"I just feel like I don't belong here on Earth, so my time is up," Knight said during the video.

