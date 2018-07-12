Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 13 Broadcast

Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 13 BroadcastJuly 12, 2018
Week 4 of the Big 3 season sees a visit to Detroit, and the league's two undefeated teams will put their records on the line at Little Caesars Arena.
The 3 Headed Monsters and Tri-State both bring 3-0 records into Friday night's schedule, and those two will be playing each other in the second game of the night in the Motor City.
Tri-State may have a bit more to work with at this point with a plus-38.1 differential through the first three games, while the Monsters have a plus-19.8 advantage over their opponents through the first three games of the season.
Here's a look at this week's schedule, as well as the rosters for all eight teams in the league. Wins are determined by the first team that gets to 50 points, as long as the margin is two points or more.
Big3 Week 4 Schedule
Date: Friday, July 13
Start Time: 6:00 p.m. (local time)
TV: FS1
Live Stream: Opening game on Facebook Watch, final three on Fox Sports Go and FoxSports.com
Game Schedule
Trilogy vs. Killer 3s
Ball Hogs vs. 3's Company
3 Headed Monsters vs. Tri State
Ghost Ballers vs. Power
Team Rosters
3 Headed Monsters
Head Coach: Gary Payton
Rashard Lewis
Reggie Evans
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
Kwame Brown
Salim Stoudamire
Qyntel Woods
3's Company
Head Coach: Michael Cooper
Dermarr Johnson
Baron Davis
Drew Gooden
Andre Emmett
Jason Maxiell
Derrick Byars
Ball Hogs
Head Coach: Rick Barry
Brian Scalabrine
Josh Childress
DeShawn Stevenson
Andre Owens
Corsley Edwards
Jermaine Taylor
Ghost Ballers
Head Coach: George Gervin
Mike Bibby
Ricky Davis
Carlos Boozer
Marcus Banks
Lee Nailon
Mario West
Killer 3s
Head Coach: Charles Oakley
Chauncey Billups
Metta World Peace
Stephen Jackson
Alan Anderson
Ryan Hollins
Mike James
Power
Head Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Corey Maggette
Cuttino Mobley
Glen Davis
Ryan Gomes
Quentin Richardson
Chris Andersen
Tri-State
Head Coach: Julius Erving
Jermaine O'Neal
Amar'e Stoudemire
Nate Robinson
David Hawkins
Bonzi Wells
Robert Hite
Trilogy
Head Coach: Rick Mahorn
Kenyon Martin
Rashad McCants
James White
Dion Glover
Dahntay Jones
3 Headed Monsters (3-0) vs. Tri-State (3-0)
The Monsters will be at a disadvantage for this week's key match as they won't have captain Rashard Lewis due to an injured knee suffered in Week 3. They will likely depend on Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who picked up the slack after Lewis was injured by scoring 20 points.
Tri-State leads the Big3 in points scored and fewest allowed, and David Hawkins is a key contributor. He is third in the league in scoring with 57 points, fourth in rebounds and first in assists. Hawkins had 18 points in Week 3, while teammates Jermaine O'Neal and Nate Robinson scored 12 points each.
Ball Hogs (1-2) vs. 3's Company (2-1)
The Ball Hogs will try to even their record against a solid 3's Company Team that will try to stay within one game of the winner between the 3 Headed Monsters and Tri-State.
The Ball Hogs have a formidable go-to scorer in DeShawn Stevenson, who is coming off a 21-point effort in Week 3 in which he led the league with five three-pointers. Stevenson set the record with six three-pointers in a game last year. Jermaine Taylor came through with a 15-point effort to support Stevenson.
Baron Davis hit the game-winning three-point shot for 3's Company, and he is the league's second-leading scorer with 61 points. Davis trails Corey Maggette of the Power, who has scored 67 points. Andre Emmett is also proving to be a solid scorer, as he had 20 points in the win over Trilogy.
Stats are provided by Big3.com.
