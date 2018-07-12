Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 13 Broadcast

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Week 4 of the Big 3 season sees a visit to Detroit, and the league's two undefeated teams will put their records on the line at Little Caesars Arena.

The 3 Headed Monsters and Tri-State both bring 3-0 records into Friday night's schedule, and those two will be playing each other in the second game of the night in the Motor City.

Tri-State may have a bit more to work with at this point with a plus-38.1 differential through the first three games, while the Monsters have a plus-19.8 advantage over their opponents through the first three games of the season.

Here's a look at this week's schedule, as well as the rosters for all eight teams in the league. Wins are determined by the first team that gets to 50 points, as long as the margin is two points or more.

Big3 Week 4 Schedule

Date: Friday, July 13

Start Time: 6:00 p.m. (local time)

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Opening game on Facebook Watch, final three on Fox Sports Go and FoxSports.com

Game Schedule

Trilogy vs. Killer 3s

Ball Hogs vs. 3's Company

3 Headed Monsters vs. Tri State

Ghost Ballers vs. Power

Team Rosters

3 Headed Monsters

Head Coach: Gary Payton

Rashard Lewis

Reggie Evans

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Kwame Brown

Salim Stoudamire

Qyntel Woods

3's Company

Head Coach: Michael Cooper

Dermarr Johnson

Baron Davis

Drew Gooden

Andre Emmett

Jason Maxiell

Derrick Byars

Ball Hogs

Head Coach: Rick Barry

Brian Scalabrine

Josh Childress

DeShawn Stevenson

Andre Owens

Corsley Edwards

Jermaine Taylor

Ghost Ballers

Head Coach: George Gervin

Mike Bibby

Ricky Davis

Carlos Boozer

Marcus Banks

Lee Nailon

Mario West

Killer 3s

Head Coach: Charles Oakley

Chauncey Billups

Metta World Peace

Stephen Jackson

Alan Anderson

Ryan Hollins

Mike James

Power

Head Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Corey Maggette

Cuttino Mobley

Glen Davis

Ryan Gomes

Quentin Richardson

Chris Andersen

Tri-State

Head Coach: Julius Erving

Jermaine O'Neal

Amar'e Stoudemire

Nate Robinson

David Hawkins

Bonzi Wells

Robert Hite

Trilogy

Head Coach: Rick Mahorn

Kenyon Martin

Al Harrington

Rashad McCants

James White

Dion Glover

Dahntay Jones

3 Headed Monsters (3-0) vs. Tri-State (3-0)

The Monsters will be at a disadvantage for this week's key match as they won't have captain Rashard Lewis due to an injured knee suffered in Week 3. They will likely depend on Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, who picked up the slack after Lewis was injured by scoring 20 points.

Tri-State leads the Big3 in points scored and fewest allowed, and David Hawkins is a key contributor. He is third in the league in scoring with 57 points, fourth in rebounds and first in assists. Hawkins had 18 points in Week 3, while teammates Jermaine O'Neal and Nate Robinson scored 12 points each.

Ball Hogs (1-2) vs. 3's Company (2-1)

The Ball Hogs will try to even their record against a solid 3's Company Team that will try to stay within one game of the winner between the 3 Headed Monsters and Tri-State.

The Ball Hogs have a formidable go-to scorer in DeShawn Stevenson, who is coming off a 21-point effort in Week 3 in which he led the league with five three-pointers. Stevenson set the record with six three-pointers in a game last year. Jermaine Taylor came through with a 15-point effort to support Stevenson.

Baron Davis hit the game-winning three-point shot for 3's Company, and he is the league's second-leading scorer with 61 points. Davis trails Corey Maggette of the Power, who has scored 67 points. Andre Emmett is also proving to be a solid scorer, as he had 20 points in the win over Trilogy.

Stats are provided by Big3.com.