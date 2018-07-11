Adam Silver Says Warriors' Dominance Not 'Per Se Bad' for NBA

David Dow/Getty Images

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver isn't of the opinion that the Golden State Warriors' dominance is detrimental to the NBA.

"I don't think it is necessarily per se bad that the Warriors are so dominant," Silver told reporters Tuesday following the league's annual board of governors meeting in Las Vegas, per ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk.

"As I have said before, we are not trying to create some sort of forced parity. What we are really focused on is parity of opportunity ... there are changes we can make to the system and I think we will create a more competitive balance and a more equality of opportunity."

Silver added that while he thinks the league is in a great place, future collective bargaining negotiations could yield "a better system" that breeds a more level playing field.

"I love where the league is right now," he said. "But I think we can create a better system. We have learned from each successive deals, we try new things, we make predictions about how caps and exceptions will work, we have economists who come in and the union does as well, but it is not a perfect science in trying to predict the behavior of our teams and things change in the marketplace as well."

Specifics regarding improvements remain unclear at this point, but Silver acknowledged he's aware that there is "a real appeal to ownership" and fans to have the postseason seeded Nos. 1-16 regardless of conference affiliation following LeBron James' move to the Los Angeles Lakers that stripped the East of another marquee talent.

However, Silver cautioned such a drastic overhaul isn't on the horizon just yet because it "would require really a wholesale re-examination of how we do the schedule, how our television deal works" and present teams with a "dramatic increase in travel."

For the time being, though, he believes clubs like the Warriors have every right to chase greatness.

"Under the current system right now, we want teams to compete like crazy. The Warriors, within the framework of this deal, should be doing everything they can to increase their dominance," Silver said, per the Mercury News' Mark Medina. "That's what you want to see. We want every team to compete in every way they can within the rules. If it makes sense to make adjustments to the rules next time, we'll look into that."