Knicks GM Scott Perry Declines Comment on Kristaps Porzingis Contract Extension

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Knicks All-Star Kristaps Porzingis is set to be a restricted free agent next offseason if he doesn't sign an extension by mid-October. On Tuesday, Knicks general manager Scott Perry was vague about where the team stands in terms of a potential extension for Porzingis.

"We continue to stay in touch with Kristaps and he's part of our long-term plan," he said, per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic. "But we'll get all of that figured out at the appropriate time in terms of when we get into that negotiation. We're comfortable with where we're at with him. We'll work together with he and his representation to figure something out."

Porzingis is on the mend after tearing his ACL in February, but the 22-year-old remains the cornerstone of the rebuilding Knicks.

Prior to his knee injury, Porzingis averaged 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per night while shooting a career-best 39.5 percent from three-point range, which helped him earn his first All-Star Game nod. The 7'3" big man's ability to extend his game beyond the arc or beat opponents down low and off the dribble makes him a matchup nightmare with the ball in his hands.

Though Perry didn't offer specifics on negotiations, he stressed Porzingis is still a part of the team's long-term plans.

There is also a potential financial advantage to waiting to re-sign Porzingis until next offseason, as Bryan Toporek of Clutch Points explained:

"If the Knicks did sign Porzingis to a max extension this summer, it would kick in immediately once the 2019-20 league year begins. By holding off, they could keep his $17.1 million cap hold on their books instead, which is nearly $10 million less than his max salary in 2019-20 ($27 million). That would give them an additional $9.9 million in breathing room to pursue top-tier free agents before turning their attention to re-signing Porzingis to a max deal next July."

The Knicks haven't made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season, and they figure to struggle again in 2018-19 with Porzingis likely to miss some if not all of the season. However, they should be optimistic about their future beyond next year.

Between Porzingis, Frank Ntilikina (the No. 8 pick in the 2017 draft) and Kevin Knox (the No. 9 pick in this year's draft), the Knicks have the young pieces to one day build themselves back into an Eastern Conference contender.