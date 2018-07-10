NBA Summer League 2018: Scores and Highlights from Tuesday's Las Vegas Results

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 10: Gary Trent Jr. #9 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 10, 2018 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

Preliminary play at the Las Vegas Summer League wrapped up Tuesday with five games at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion as teams continued to jockey for preferred positioning before the bracket for elimination play was finalized.

Below, we'll break down the action from Sin City and highlight the day's top performers with an eye on which standouts could wind up being big contributors when the 2018-19 season gets underway. 

   

Tuesday's Schedule and Results

Portland Trail Blazers def. San Antonio Spurs, 95-89

Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls, 6 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2) 

Tuesday's Takeaways

    

Portland's Investment in Gary Trent Jr. Could Pay Big Dividends

Gary Trent Jr. wasn't a first-round pick, but his bank account will soon make it seem like he was. 

The Duke product signed a guaranteed three-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers after coming off the board at No. 37 overall, and he'll reportedly rake in $3.9 million over the life of that deal, according to ESPN.com's Bobby Marks.  

For a team that already had a bloated cap sheet, the Blazers' move may have raised some eyebrows. 

But on Tuesday, Trent made it clear why Portland believes in him. 

The 19-year-old dropped a game-high 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-8 from three, and he dipped into his bag of scoring tricks to scorch the Spurs from a variety of angles. 

While he wasn't conventionally labeled as a catch-and-shoot threat throughout the pre-draft process, Trent looked particularly sharp against San Antonio when he was breaking out one and two-dribble pull-ups off screens or in isolation sets: 

The Blazers already have a crowded rotation with CJ McCollum, Evan Turner, Seth Curry, Nik Stauskas and Moe Harkless all under contract, so it's hard to see Trent picking up regular minutes in the short term. 

But if his scoring arsenal continues to expand, the Blazers' investment should look savvy once the depth chart isn't as cluttered. 

Related

    Report: Melo Met with Heat, Rockets, Other Suitors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Melo Met with Heat, Rockets, Other Suitors

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rockets, Capela Far Apart on Contract

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets, Capela Far Apart on Contract

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucks' DiVincenzo Has $3.71 to His Name

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bucks' DiVincenzo Has $3.71 to His Name

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Doncic, Ayton Betting Favorites for ROY Award

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Doncic, Ayton Betting Favorites for ROY Award

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report