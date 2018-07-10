Jean Segura, Jesus Aguilar in Lead for All-Star Final Vote 2018

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura and Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar lead the balloting for the MLB All-Star Game Final Vote, according to MLB Communications:

Per Alyson Footer of MLB.com, "Aguilar's Brewers teammates donned T-shirts bearing the phrase 'I believe in Jesus' for batting practice, after spending the day making his case via their social media accounts."

In Seattle, meanwhile, "The entire team wore 'SendSegura' shirts upon boarding their flight to Anaheim on Monday to start their upcoming road trip."

"Hopefully the entire city of Seattle—and across the country—takes notice and understands that Jean Segura deserves to go to the All-Star Game," his teammate, Ryon Healy, told Greg Johns of MLB.com. "It's not a fluke, hitting .330-plus in the big leagues, especially the stretch he's had in the first half, and hopefully he gets recognized for that."

Healy continued: "He's been such a leader on and off the field. He conducts himself as such a professional and shows up every day ready to play. He plays hard for this team every day. He's banged up. Playing shortstop in the big leagues isn't easy, but he makes it look routine, and that's pretty special."

Segura, 28, is hitting .330 (fourth in the AL) with seven homers, 47 RBI and 61 runs. He's been a key figure for the 57-34 Mariners as they battle for a postseason berth.

Aguilar, meanwhile, has been a revelation. The 28-year-old slugger has hit a career-high and NL-leading 23 home runs to go with a .305 batting average and 64 RBI (third in the NL). And he's appreciated his teammates' campaign to get him into the All-Star Game.

"I feel great, that support from my teammates," Aguilar said, per