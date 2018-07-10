World Cup Semi-Final Results 2018: Highlights, Twitter Reaction from Tuesday

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

France reached the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after beating Belgium on Tuesday, thanks to a goal from Samuel Umtiti. Two sides built to attack produced a free-flowing semi-final in St. Petersburg, and Umtiti's header in the 51st minute was all that was needed to separate both.

There were chances galore during the opening 45 minutes, with both teams relying on pace and movement from wide areas. For Belgium, it meant an enthralling display from Eden Hazard, with the tricky No. 10 embracing a free role:

Hazard's link-up with playmaker Kevin De Bruyne proved Belgium's best route to goal. The two Premier League stars dovetailed brilliantly with a series of deft flicks and neat one- and two-touch passes.

France struggled to keep Hazard in check as the opening half wore on, with Fox Soccer showing one good chance for U.S. audiences:

The Red Devils kept the pressure on, but they found France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris a stubborn presence. UK viewers can see one of the Tottenham Hotspur stopper's best saves:

France's attempts to counter rested largely on the pace and ingenuity of Kylian Mbappe. The 19-year-old forward ran Belgium ragged, stretching the right flank and keeping the supply lines open to Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud.

Many of Les Bleus' best chances fell to the latter, but his radar in front of goal continued to let him down:

Rather than relying on their gifted forwards, the French eventually got their goal courtesy of a defender. It came six minutes after the break when Umtiti powered a header in from a Griezmann corner:

He hadn't scored the goal, but Griezmann at least maintained his useful run as a supplier:

France were now in the ascendancy, and Griezmann, Giroud and Mbappe all soon went close. The latter continued to wow the crowd with his impish skills:

It was all about the defence in the latter stages, as France remained defiant in the face of increasing pressure from the Red Devils. Fortunately, a physical midfield protected a back four that was able to keep pace with Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens.

Varane earned particular praise from Goal's Robin Bairner:

There were also plaudits for coach Didier Deschamps, with Jeremy Smith of French Football Weekly applauding how the 49-year-old has created structure among France's talented individuals:

France's blend of flair and physicality is a potent one sure to make Deschamps' men firm favourites for Sunday's final, regardless of who they face.