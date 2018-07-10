Wimbledon 2018 Women's Semi-Finals: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live-Stream Info

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Serena Williams will face Julia Goerges in the semi-final of the women's bracket at Wimbledon 2018 on Thursday, the same day Angelique Kerber will meet Jelena Ostapenko in the last four.

Williams reached an 11th semi-final at Wimbledon, despite dropping her first set at this year's championships against Camila Giorgi on Tuesday. The 36-year-old rallied to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Goerges was also taken to three sets in the last eight. Kiki Bertens gave the 29-year-old German all she could handle, before Goerges eventually triumphed 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Earlier, Kerber made easier work of Daria Kasatkina, beating the Russian in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5. Meanwhile, Ostapenko also achieved a win in straight sets against Dominika Cibulkova, 7-5, 6-4.

Date: Thursday, July 12

Time: From 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET



Williams stayed strong on serve to see off Giorgi, despite the latter's own power. It was in the clutch moments where Williams delivered her best serves:

Those contributions were merely part of a dominant final set from Williams, who had recovered well from her early setback:

Williams kept her opponent at bay, sending Giorgi scampering back and forth across the baseline with a range of shots proving she's back to very near her best.

Facing Williams on top form is a daunting task for any opponent, but Goerges may feel emboldened after the way she rallied to see off Bertens. The win represented a major turnaround in Goerges' fortunes at the All England Club:

Being able to carry this upsurge in momentum into a last-four match with Williams is another matter altogether. However, the 13th seed has proved she knows how to win a close match.

Things weren't as close between Kerber and Kasatkina, but the pair did at least produce tennis to leave spectators inspired:

Kerber's challenge will be wearing down and outworking an opponent on a strong run. In fact, Ostapenko is one of the few to have outdone Williams en route to the last four:

Ostapenko's winning streak is intimidating, but Kerber can feel confident after refining her own game. The German owes her turnaround to improved tutelage, per Paul Newman of the Independent: "Having struggled throughout 2017, Kerber has recaptured her form of two years ago since recruiting Wim Fissette as her coach after the Belgian parted company with Johanna Konta at the end of last year."

Kerber and Ostapenko is the more intriguing of the two semi-final clashes, with little to choose between the two in terms of style and confidence. Things will be expected to be more straightforward for Williams, even though Goerges will enter the match in a winning mood.