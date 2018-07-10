Eli Manning 'Impressed' by Sterling Shepard, Says WR Is 'Primed for a Big Year'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard works out during the team's NFL football organized team activities, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. isn't the only New York Giants receiver Eli Manning is looking forward to throwing to in 2018.

Manning told reporters Tuesday that the third-year wideout had a "great camp," via Matt Lombardo of NJ Advanced Media: "I think he's primed for a big year. And I've been really impressed by his work ethic."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Eli Ranked 36th-best QB by Madden (Wait What?)

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Eli Ranked 36th-best QB by Madden (Wait What?)

    SNY
    via SNY

    NFL Is Setting Itself Up for a Disaster

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    NFL Is Setting Itself Up for a Disaster

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Strategies So Wild They May Work 😂

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    NFL Strategies So Wild They May Work 😂

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting the NFL's 2018 Stat Leaders 🔮

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Predicting the NFL's 2018 Stat Leaders 🔮

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report