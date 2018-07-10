Eli Manning 'Impressed' by Sterling Shepard, Says WR Is 'Primed for a Big Year'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. isn't the only New York Giants receiver Eli Manning is looking forward to throwing to in 2018.

Manning told reporters Tuesday that the third-year wideout had a "great camp," via Matt Lombardo of NJ Advanced Media: "I think he's primed for a big year. And I've been really impressed by his work ethic."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.