Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Juventus Chief to Meet Star in Latest Rumours

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid to Juventus continue to pick up steam, with the latest reports suggesting Juventus president Andrea Agnelli traveled to Greece on Tuesday to meet with the former Manchester United man.

According to ESPN FC's Gabriele Marcotti, a source confirmed the news. Madrid-based newspaper Marca and Gazzetta dello Sport also reported the same, per ESPN. Ronaldo is in Greece recovering from the 2018 FIFA World Cup where Portugal were knocked out at the round of 16 by Uruguay.

