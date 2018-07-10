Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Juventus Chief to Meet Star in Latest Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo exercises on the pitch prior the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid to Juventus continue to pick up steam, with the latest reports suggesting Juventus president Andrea Agnelli traveled to Greece on Tuesday to meet with the former Manchester United man. 

According to ESPN FC's Gabriele Marcotti, a source confirmed the news. Madrid-based newspaper Marca and Gazzetta dello Sport also reported the same, per ESPN. Ronaldo is in Greece recovering from the 2018 FIFA World Cup where Portugal were knocked out at the round of 16 by Uruguay. 

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

