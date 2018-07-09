Novak Djokovic Advances at 2018 Wimbledon After Win vs. Karen Khachanov

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic secured his place in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2018 with a straight-sets win over Russia's Karen Khachanov on Monday.

The three-time champion came through an entertaining game with few scares to win 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. He goes on to play No. 24 Kei Nishikori for a place in the semi-finals.

An entertaining opening set saw Djokovic quickly into the groove with his groundstrokes hurting his opponent. He broke to move 4-2 ahead but seemed to lose concentration as Khachanov hit straight back when Djokovic netted a forehand.

The frustration started to show for the former world No. 1, with his backhand letting him down as Khachanov managed an easy hold at 4-4.

Khachanov also endured some erratic moments, and a huge miscue handed Djokovic two set points. The Serb only needed one as the Russian netted a forehand to hand his opponent the opening set in 38 minutes.

The second set was far more straightforward as Djokovic surged into a 3-0 lead, as he completely dominated the opening games. With the light starting to fade in SW19, there was a definite sense that Djokovic was in a hurry to wrap up the match as he raced through the second set.

The third set was tighter, but Djokovic was simply too good for his opponent. He managed to earn break points at 3-2 and converted when Khachanov hit a backhand long.

The 31-year-old simply brushed his opponent aside as he claimed the win in one hour and 46 minutes, and on this evidence, he looks in real contention to win his fourth Wimbledon title.

If he is to win, he will have to do it the hard way. Victory over Nishikori is likely to set up a semi-final against Rafael Nadal, before a potential meeting with defending champion Roger Federer in the final.