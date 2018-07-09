Michele Roberts Rejects NBA Imbalance Complaints After Warriors Signed Boogie

Michele Roberts, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, doesn't believe the Golden State Warriors' signing of DeMarcus Cousins speaks to a larger problem in the NBA.

Over the weekend, she discussed complaints of imbalance in the league with the New York Times' Kevin Draper:

"We exist to enhance the lives of the players—to provide them with freedom, opportunity, job security and economic wealth. We actually believe we can provide it all—all these things, plus competition. The fact that one of the 30 teams, at this moment in time, is having its own moment, doesn’t trouble us or make us question the merits of our system."

                                    

