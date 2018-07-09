Wimbledon 2018 Results: Monday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic all advanced at Wimbledon on Monday.

All four won in straight sets; Federer swept aside Adrian Mannarino, Williams eased past Evgeniya Rodina, Nadal dispatched Jiri Vesely and Djokovic powered through Karen Khachanov.

Meanwhile, seventh seed Karolina Pliskova crashed out at the hands of Kiki Bertens, leaving no top-10 seeds remaining in the women's draw.

Monday's Select Results

Men's Singles

(1) Roger Federer bt. (22) Adrian Mannarino: 6-0, 7-5, 6-4

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. Jiri Vesely: 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

(8) Kevin Anderson bt. Gael Monfils: 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2), 5-7, 7-6 (4)

(12) Novak Djokovic bt. Karen Khachanov: 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

Women's Singles

(25) Serena Williams bt. Evgeniya Rodina: 6-2, 6-2

Camila Giorgi bt. Ekaterina Makarova: 6-3, 6-4

(20) Kiki Bertens bt. (7) Karolina Pliskova: 6-3, 7-6 (1)

(12) Jelena Ostapenko bt. Aliaksandra Sasnovich: 7-6 (4), 6-0

Dominika Cibulkova bt. Su-Wei Hsieh: 6-4, 6-1

(13) Julia Gorges bt. Donna Vekic: 6-3, 6-2

(11) Angelique Kerber bt. Belinda Bencic: 6-3, 7-6 (5)

Visit the Wimbledon website for a look at the results in full.

Monday Recap

Federer was in imperious form early on against Mannarino, who was blown away in the opening set:

The Frenchman proved more of a challenge in the second. He finally got on the scoreboard when he held his opening service game, having saved four break points to do so in a game that lasted half as long as the entire first set.

He managed three more holds before a sloppy game handed Federer the break to take the second.

The Swiss maestro had to fend off three break points in the third as Mannarino sought a way back into the contest, but having successfully saved them Federer made his move in the following game to wrap up the match:

Williams dropped just four games as she dispatched Rodina, hitting 30 winners in the process compared to her opponent's five.

Rodina did manage to break the American's serve in the second set, showing there's still room for improvement for the 36-year-old—who only returned to competitive singles action in March—but soon enough the match was over:

Nadal continued the trend of straightforward wins when he took to the court against Vesely.

The only hiccup was when the Czech managed to go a break up in the third, but his lead was just as quickly wiped out as the world no. 1 broke back immediately on his way to taking the match inside two hours.

Despite not getting on court until late in the day, Djokovic put in a convincing performance against Khachanov, per tennis commentator David Law:

The hard-hitting Russian was able to break the Serb's serve twice in the opening set, but struggled to maintain that level—or hold his own serve—for the remainder of the match.