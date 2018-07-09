Roger Federer Beats Adrian Mannarino in Round of 16 at 2018 Wimbledon

Roger Federer Beats Adrian Mannarino in Round of 16 at 2018 WimbledonJuly 9, 2018
Top seed Roger Federer stormed into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon 2018 on Monday, beating Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 7-5, 6-4.
Federer, the eight-time champion at SW19, started the match quickly, winning the opening set in just 16 minutes.
From there it was always going to be a huge struggle for the Frenchman Mannarino, and while he was able to eventually stem the stunning play from Federer, he didn't find a way to bridge the gap in class between the two players.
Next up the Swiss will likely face a much more testing matchup against either Gael Monfils or eighth seed Kevin Anderson in the last eight.
The champion is enjoying one of his best-ever spells at Wimbledon:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Roger Federer defeats Adrian Mannarino in straight sets. Federer has now won 32 consecutive sets at #Wimbledon, the second-longest streak by a man in the Open Era. https://t.co/EdmbPXo2P7
After a couple of days off, it was no surprise to see Federer start the match on the front foot. But even by his standards, some of the tennis produced in the first set was quite incredible.
In a lopsided first set the Swiss floated around Centre Court, picking off loose shots from his opponent in devastating fashion. The SI Tennis account provided the numbers behind the mauling:
SI Tennis @SI_Tennis
Life comes at you FAST. No. 1 Roger Federer takes the first set 6-0 over No. 22 Adrian Mannarino in just 16 minutes. Mannarino, who is ranked 26th in the world, won a total of 5 points the entire set. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🥯🥯🥯🥯🥯 https://t.co/EpsfTRmEOZ
Bet365 put the speed at which Federer clinched the set into some context:
bet365 @bet365
Neymar's time spent on the floor at World Cup 2018 - 14 minutes. Federer's time spent winning a set at Wimbledon - 16 minutes. https://t.co/eBP1QqXv39
After finding himself 0-40 down in the opening game of the second set, Mannarino dug deep to prevent further embarrassment. He fought back well and took the game in the end, much to the delight of the Centre Court crowd.
The 22nd seed then finally settled into the match and was able to get his game going in the second set. Cheap service games were still hard to come by, but as noted by James Benge of the Evening Standard he did eventually get a routine point on the board:
James Benge @jamesbenge
For the first time in the match Mannarino has held serve without facing a single break point. Just the seven games on his serve so far.
At 5-4 up he was one game away from winning the set. Yet Federer's serve was imperious and after a hold to stay in the set, he stepped it up and broke the Frenchman. Another hold followed for Federer, and Mannarino had a substantial mountain to climb.
During the end of the second set Mannarino was beginning to struggle with what appeared to be a groin injury. Meanwhile Stuart Fraser of The Times summed up the difference between the two men:
Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser
Adrian Mannarino: "If Federer is Picasso, maybe I am an artist too." The first set... https://t.co/mEPRPsz81U
By this point there was a sense that Federer had gone down a couple of gears as the early stages of the third set were cagey between the two players.
Some complacency crept into the Swiss' game as a result, and at 4-3 ahead, Mannarino then had three break-point opportunities. However, he was unable to seize any of them, letting a rare chance to apply pressure on Federer's serve slip by.
Unsurprisingly, he was made to pay for a lack of ruthlessness. The Swiss was enlivened after that near miss and gorged on some poor serves from his opponents in the next game, breaking to go 5-4 in front. Federer then stepped up to put Mannarino out of his misery and march into the quarters.
