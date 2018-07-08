Chris Archer Calls Out Players for Blake Snell Failing to Make MLB All-Star Team

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer believes his teammate and fellow starting hurler, Blake Snell, belongs in the 2018 All-Star Game, and he pointed the blame for his absence at Major League Baseball players in a tweet Sunday:

Archer highlights Snell’s spectacular numbers in the tweet, driving home the point the southpaw belongs in the Midsummer Classic in Washington, D.C.

David Schoenfield of ESPN.com called the decision to not include Snell on the American League team "one of the biggest snubs in recent years," although he pointed out "We will probably see another pitcher or two withdraw or pitch on Sunday, so maybe Snell will still find a way on the team."

While reaching the game as an injury replacement would be a deserved honor for Snell, Archer was clear in his tweet: "Blake Snell is an All-Star, not an alternate, replacement or backup."