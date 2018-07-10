NBA Undrafted Free Agents Making Their Case in 2018 Summer League

0 of 5

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NBA Summer League gives undrafted prospects a second chance to build their case for a roster spot.

Kobi Simmons, Luke Kornet and Antonio Blakeney were among those who did so last year. They wound up landing two-way deals with the Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls, respectively, and Blakeney went on to win G League Rookie of the Year as well.

This year, five surprise players have already emerged after slipping through the cracks during the predraft process. And it isn't only the top scorers in summer league who went undrafted.

NBA teams aren't strictly looking for dynamic offensive weapons on summer-league rosters. The following players possess either untapped potential or specific skill sets that could be valued by the right team.