Video: Violent Brawl Erupts Between Players on AAU Basketball Team and Refs

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 09: A generic basketball photo of the backboard at JEM Community Center during the NBA Playmakers Influencer Shoot - Skills & Drills in Los Angeles on May 09, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

An AAU game in Emerson, Georgia, was the sight of a brawl during a game between the Houston Raptors and Chicago-based R.A.W. Athletics, as a fight broke out between R.A.W. Athletics players and referees over the weekend, per Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports (h/t For The Win's Steven Ruiz).

Doug Jones of RCS Sports shared clips of the incident, which offer little context behind what sparked the scuffle (warning: NSFW images and language):

R.A.W. Athletics head coach Howard Martin came to the defense of his team in a now-deleted tweet:

"A ref actually walked up on one of our players and attacked him. Everyone tried to break it all up, then the ref's father (who was working a game on a different court) ran over to our court and rushed our guys..everyone in the gym, the other team and the directors saw everything"

LakePoint Sports hosted the game and issued a statement on Twitter, saying it's "disappointed" by the brawl and is "taking the appropriate action" with law enforcement.

Related

    Inside the World Series of Beer Pong 🍺

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Inside the World Series of Beer Pong 🍺

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    Players Who Will Never Live Up to Their Deals

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Players Who Will Never Live Up to Their Deals

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated NBA FA Big Board: Top 25 Left

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Updated NBA FA Big Board: Top 25 Left

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Predictions for QBs in Their 'Prove-It' Year

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Predictions for QBs in Their 'Prove-It' Year

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report