Video: Violent Brawl Erupts Between Players on AAU Basketball Team and Refs

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

An AAU game in Emerson, Georgia, was the sight of a brawl during a game between the Houston Raptors and Chicago-based R.A.W. Athletics, as a fight broke out between R.A.W. Athletics players and referees over the weekend, per Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports (h/t For The Win's Steven Ruiz).

Doug Jones of RCS Sports shared clips of the incident, which offer little context behind what sparked the scuffle (warning: NSFW images and language):

R.A.W. Athletics head coach Howard Martin came to the defense of his team in a now-deleted tweet:

"A ref actually walked up on one of our players and attacked him. Everyone tried to break it all up, then the ref's father (who was working a game on a different court) ran over to our court and rushed our guys..everyone in the gym, the other team and the directors saw everything"

LakePoint Sports hosted the game and issued a statement on Twitter, saying it's "disappointed" by the brawl and is "taking the appropriate action" with law enforcement.