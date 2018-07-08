Phil Mickelson Gives Himself 2-Stroke Penalty After Breaking Rule at Greenbrier

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson paid a big price for a mistake Sunday during the final round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

Mickelson self-reported a two-stroke penalty for an infraction on the seventh tee, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

Prior to taking his tee shot, Mickelson deliberately stepped on some grass in front of the tee box to help the expected line of his shot. He then discussed the situation with a PGA Tour rules official, who confirmed he ran afoul of Tour rules:

Ultimately, the gaffe didn't change much for Mickelson. He ended up in a tie for 65th at one under for the tournament. Taking two shots from his score only would've moved him up into a tie for 55th.