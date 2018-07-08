SF Giants Trade Cory Gearrin, Austin Jackson and More to Texas Rangers

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Texas Rangers acquired reliever Cory Gearrin, outfielder Austin Jackson and pitching prospect Jason Bahr in a trade with the San Francisco Giants Sunday:

In a corresponding move, the Rangers placed pitchers Matt Bush and Tony Barnette to the 60-day disabled list, per ESPN.com.

Gearrin, 32, is 1-1 this season with a 4.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 30 innings over 35 appearances. Jackson, 31, is hitting .242 with 13 RBI. Bahr is 8-4 in the minors this season with a 2.55 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 84.2 innings.

The move cleared roster space for the Giants to call up Ray Black and Steven Duggar. Black is considered the team's No. 29 overall prospect by MLB.com, while Duggar is No. 3.

"They've been on our radar," manager Bruce Bochy said of getting Black and Duggar playing time, per Henry Schulman of SFGate.com. "You look at how they've been playing. These discussions go on daily, how guys are doing in Sacramento, who might make your club better. No, it’s not about what happened the last four or five days. That being said, sometimes you've got to shake things up when you’re not going well."

The move for the Giants also frees cap space:

Jackson, meanwhile, may not be with the Rangers long, as Texas general manager Jon Daniels said Sunday:

For Texas, the trade was all about Bahr.

As Levi Weaver of The Athletic wrote: "Bahr's scouting report says that his fastball sits in the low 90s as a starter, and there are reports that he can reach back for 96 mph. He also throws a somewhat-slurvy slider and a changeup. In summation ... the Rangers took on Jackson's salary and Gearrin as the price for acquiring Bahr."

Sunday's trade wasn't the most conventional. But upon closer inspection, it made sense for both sides.