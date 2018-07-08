Report: Hiromu Takahashi Hospitalized After Finishing Match with Injured Neck

Credit: New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Japanese wrestler Hiromu Takahashi was reportedly hospitalized after suffering a neck injury while facing Dragon Lee during Saturday night's G1 Special in San Francisco.

On Sunday, Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestlingInc.) reported Takahashi, who finished the match, may have suffered a broken neck and later collapsed backstage before getting rushed to the hospital.

Ryan Satin of Wrestling Sheet provided a look at the moment where the injury might have occurred during the New Japan Pro Wrestling event:

Takahashi defeated Lee to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

No further information about his health status was immediately released.