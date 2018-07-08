Giannis Praises 'Exciting' Luka Doncic, Thinks He'll Make an Immediate Impact

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

Fenerbahce's Kostas Sloukas dribbles the ball as Real Madrid's Luka Doncic reaches for the ball during their Final Four Euroleague final basketball match between Real Madrid and Fenerbahce in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo believes Euroleague experience gained by Dallas Mavericks rookie guard Luka Doncic will allow him to make an "immediate impact" in the NBA.

Antetokounmpo told Spanish outlet Marca (via EuroHoops.net) that Doncic, who led Real Madrid to the 2018 Euroleague championship, is the "most exciting player that has appeared in basketball...in the recent years":

"He has shown that he is ready to play and has matured faster than the rest players. He has played against professionals, as Charles Barkley said. People in the NBA sometimes forget that in the EuroLeague competition, they play very well and very hard. It's harder than the NCAA. You have to be very good to stand out in the EuroLeague, and Luka is."

Doncic collected a massive amount of hardware for the 2017-18 season.

  1. Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️

  2. LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18

  3. 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft

  4. 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1

  5. Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps

  6. Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester

  7. Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer

  8. New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style

  9. Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland

  10. 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today

  11. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  12. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  13. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  14. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  15. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  16. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  17. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  18. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  19. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

Right Arrow Icon

The 19-year-old Slovenian was named the Euroleague MVP and the Euroleague Final Four MVP as part of Real Madrid's championship run. He also earned Liga ACB MVP honors as the team won its domestic title in Spain for the fourth time in the past six years.

He was selected with the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks and then traded to the Mavs for a package that included fellow top prospect Trae Young.

Doncic should instantly take over as Dallas' starter at shooting guard alongside Dennis Smith Jr. to create of the league's most exciting backcourts. If his transition is as smooth as the Greek Freak expects, the European sensation should contend for Rookie of the Year.

Related

    Chris Paul Officially Signs with Rockets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Chris Paul Officially Signs with Rockets

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Love Probably Staying to Start Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Love Probably Staying to Start Season

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Bulls 'Thrilled' to Keep LaVine After Matching Contract

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bulls 'Thrilled' to Keep LaVine After Matching Contract

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Booker, Suns Agree to $158M Max Extension

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Booker, Suns Agree to $158M Max Extension

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report