Thailand Navy SEALs Confirm Multiple Boys of Youth Soccer Team Rescued from Cave

Uncredited/Associated Press

Four members of a youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand were rescued Sunday by a group of 13 specialist divers and five Thai Navy SEALs.

Duncan Forgan of NBC News reported the rescue operation to free the eight remaining players and their coach is ongoing, while those evacuated from the cave were transported to medical facilities. Steve George of CNN noted families were informed of the plan after the team had been trapped for 15 days.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.