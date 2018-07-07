World Cup 2018 Scores: Full Quarter-Finals Results and Semi-Finals Schedule

July 7, 2018

England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup by beating Sweden 2-0 on Saturday. Goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli settled the quarter-final tie at the Samara Arena.

The result means the Three Lions will meet the winners of the match between hosts Russia and Croatia. The two play later today for a place in the semi-final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Wednesday.

Quarter-Final Results

  • Uruguay 0-2 France
  • Brazil 1-2 Belgium
  • Sweden 0-2 England
  • Russia vs. Croatia

    

Semi-Finals Schedule

Tuesday, July 10

France vs. Belgium, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET)

      

Wednesday, July 11

Russia/Croatia vs. England, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET)

       

England needed 30 minutes to break down typically stubborn resistance from Sweden's sound defence. Ironically, the goal didn't come from any elaborate or stylish passage of play to stretch Sweden out of shape between the lines.

Instead, the Three Lions took the direct route, with Leicester City centre-back Maguire powering in a header from an Ashley Young corner.

Conceding from set pieces may be rare for Sweden, but scoring from them is becoming natural for England:

Gareth Southgate's men grabbed a deserved lead against a Sweden side offering little in attack. Caution has been the Swede's watchword throughout the tournament, and it's a fact some made light of:

There were still a few dissenters about England's performance, though. Or more accurately, not everybody was impressed by Alli, whose passing and movement in midfield had been erratic during the first half:

Alli proved his critics wrong two minutes before the hour mark when he met Kieran Trippier's cross with a deft header to put England firmly in the ascendancy.

The scoreline stayed the same for the remainder, with Alli, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane continuing to menace Sweden's defence, while Jordan Pickford made a string of smart saves to preserve England's clean sheet.

Southgate can now turn his attention to scouting Russia's and Croatia's strengths and weaknesses as he begins plotting ways to guide England to a first final since 1966.

