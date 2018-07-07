Thai Soccer Coach Apologizes to Parents in Letter from Cave

Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press

Ekapol Chanthawong, coach of the Thailand youth soccer team trapped in a cave, sent a letter of apology to the parents of his players.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Chanthawong also provided a brief update on the team's situation in his letter.

"To the parents of all the kids, right now the kids are all fine, the crew are taking good care," he wrote. "I promise I will care for the kids as best as possible. I want to say thanks for all the support and I want to apologize to the parents."

Chanthawong and the 12 players between the ages of 11-16 for the Wild Boars soccer team went missing after a practice on June 23. They were found alive in a cave outside Chiang Rai nine days later, per CNN.com's Kocha Olarn and Lauren Said-Moorhouse.

The players were also able to write messages to their families in the same notebook that Chanthawong issued his apology.

Officials are still going over rescue options, as reported by CNN, including a buddy dive in which an adult diver swims with each boy, because flooding in the cave due to rainfall has made it so the team is unable to climb out.

However, the AP report said specialists are warning against the dive approach "because of the dangers posed by inexperienced people using diving gear."