Roger Federer Beats Jan-Lennard Struff to Advance at 2018 Wimbledon

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Defending champion Roger Federer is safely into the fourth round of Wimbledon 2018 after victory over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets on Friday, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

The top seed appeared in a hurry as he wrapped the first set up in just 24 minutes. Struff proved tougher opposition in the second set, but Federer sealed the only break at 6-5 which allowed him to serve it out.

The Swiss star turned on the style in the third set against a visibly tiring Struff and clinched it 6-2 to keep his hopes of a ninth Wimbledon title well on track.

Federer has yet to be tested in SW19, but it took a moment of top quality to secure the first break of the match against Struff. The German had no answer to a brilliant backhand winner from the top seed as he moved into a 4-2 lead.

Struff was making little impact on the 36-year-old's serve, and after Federer gained the advantage he raced through the first set.

He had to work a little harder in the second as Struff looked more confident and matched his opponent. Struff saved a break point at 3-3, but the pressure started to tell. When Federer gained another break point at 5-5, he made no mistake.

Metro's George Bellshaw was impressed with Struff's second-set display:

Struff came into the match off the back of five-set wins over Leonardo Mayer and Ivo Karlovic, and tiredness began to creep into his game in the third set.

An early break put Federer 3-1 up, and he maintained the pressure with Struff forced to work hard just to hold serve. The top seed broke again to move 5-2 up and served out the match to win in just one hour and 34 minutes.

Tennis commentator David Law highlighted his brilliant record at Wimbledon:

It was an imperious performance from Federer, who remains the man to beat on the grass in London. Wimbledon showed how the win also means he has claimed another record:

Federer will face No. 22 seed Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round after he beat Daniil Medvedev in five sets on Friday.