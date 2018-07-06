Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels (44-44) will try to continue their recent success against the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-39) on Friday, when they host them as home underdogs at the sportsbooks.

The Angels have won six of their past nine meetings with the Dodgers, dating back to 2015, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, and will also try to halt their four-game winning streak.

MLB betting line: The Dodgers opened as -122 favorites (wager $122 to win $100); the total is at nine runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.



Why the Dodgers Can Pay on the MLB Lines

The Dodgers are quite simply the better team, as they are virtually tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the lead in the National League West. They will also have a more polished starting pitcher going to the mound in the series opener, with Kenta Maeda (5-5, 3.36 ERA) getting the call for his 15th start this season.

Maeda has allowed three runs or less in each of his past seven outings, with the Dodgers going 5-2 in those games. One of the two losses came last time out against the Colorado Rockies at home, when he gave up just two earned runs in seven innings.

Why the Angels Can Pay on the MLB Lines

While he does not have much experience, 28-year-old righty Felix Pena (1-0, 3.71) has been solid for the Angels this year. Pena is coming off his first victory of the season, on the road versus the Baltimore Orioles, scattering five hits over five scoreless innings to go along with one walk and five strikeouts.

The former Chicago Cub was acquired in October, in part because of his 98 mph fastball, and he has looked good in three starts after making his first two appearances out of the bullpen, giving up four runs and 15 hits in 14.1 innings with five walks and 17 strikeouts.

Smart Betting Pick

The Angels are scrambling a bit and have had to rework their rotation with ace Tyler Skaggs on the disabled list as they continue to drop in the AL West standings. They are sitting at the .500 mark for just the third time since they started the season at 1-1, while the Dodgers are eight games over for the first time this year.

Even though the Angels might look like they offer some value, take the Dodgers here.

MLB Betting Trends

The Dodgers are 4-1 in their past five games.

The Dodgers are 13-3 in their past 16 games on the road.

The total has gone under in five of the Angels' past seven games.

