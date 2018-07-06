Cristiano Ronaldo to Star in Facebook Reality Show

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 6, 2018

Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his son Cristiano Jr after his team won the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on May 26, 2018. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images)
SERGEI SUPINSKY/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly in line for a move to the small screen after being the subject of his own film and stands to earn $10 million as the star of a reality series developed by Facebook.

Todd Spangler and Andrew Wallenstein of Variety reported the Real Madrid phenomenon is in talks for a 13-episode docuseries to be released on Facebook Watch.

As if we didn't already see and hear enough about the Real and Portugal superstar, the show would provide even finer insight into the life of the world's most passionately marketed sports celebrity.

The series may not be set in his current home of Madrid, however, with recent reports linking the 33-year-old with a move to Juventus in Turin, as was recently discussed by ESPN FC pundit Gabriele Marcotti:

Other sports reality show successes to be released on Facebook Watch until now include Tom vs. Time, which followed New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and Ball in the Family, which documents the lives of LaVar Ball and his family, which includes oldest son Lonzo, point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ronaldo may be ebbing toward the point in his career when some would begin to consider retirement, but it seems as though he's still intent on keeping as busy as possible off the pitch, as well as on it.    

