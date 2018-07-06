Brazil Defender Danilo Ruled out for Remainder of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Brazil have suffered a blow after learning full-back Danilo will not feature again at the 2018 FIFA World Cup due to an ankle injury.

The Manchester City defender hurt ligaments in his left ankle in training on Thursday—a day prior to Brazil's quarter-final meeting with Belgium in Kazan. The Associated Press (h/t MailOnline) confirmed his tournament is over as a result.

Danilo will stay with Tite's Brazil squad for the rest of their stay in Russia, but his solitary start in their Group E opener against Switzerland will be his only appearance of the competition.

Brazil released a statement disclosing details of Danilo's injury, per Sky Sports News:

"Right-back Danilo suffered a ligament injury in his left ankle after sprains in training this Thursday in Kazan.

"Accompanied by the doctor of the Brazilian national team, Rodrigo Lasmar, the player performed image tests that confirmed the injury and he doe not have sufficient time of recovery in the period of dispute of the World Cup.

"In conversation with the technical committee, Danilo requested and will remain with the cast, having begun treatment with the medical department of the national team."

BT Sport commentator Ian Darke cited comments from Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku in the build-up to Friday's match at the Kazan Arena, where he may have hinted at a weak spot in Brazil's third choice, Corinthians' Fagner:

Tite lost first-choice right-back Dani Alves just prior to the World Cup getting under way, and Danilo's enforced absence will see him turn to his reserve back-up.

Left-back Marcelo looks to have recovered in time to face the Red Devils, although South American football writer Robbie Blakeley suggested Belgium's strength out wide could lead to issues for the Selecao:

Manchester City will also ponder the severity of Danilo's injury and whether it will have any impact on their season, with one month remaining until their Premier League season starts against Arsenal on August 11.

The Citizens will hope to welcome their defender back from Russia in the hopes they can start preparing him for the beginning of the 2018-19 campaign, but it won't be until Brazil's World Cup involvement in Russia is at an end.