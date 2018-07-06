Ronda Rousey Thanks Fans After Becoming 1st Female UFC Hall of Fame Inductee

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 05: Ronda Rousey poses with her trophy after her induction into the UFC Hall of Fame during the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2018 Induction Ceremony inside The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Ronda Rousey broke another barrier Thursday when she officially became the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. 

During the ceremony at New York's Pearl Theatre, Rousey thanked the fans for supporting her.

"I am not the first person who had the ability to do this, but I am here because I am the first person you took the time to watch. That you put the energy into supporting," Rousey said during an emotional speech, per ESPN's Arash Markazi. "Because of you, I am the first woman standing up here accepting this incredible honor. May I be the first of many."

Rousey's mixed martial arts career lasted 14 fights, but her impact on the sport can't be overstated.

She was the first female fighter signed to a UFC contract, the first UFC women's bantamweight champion, headlined a show with Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 that drew 1.1 million buys on pay-per-view and won a UFC-record five title fights in the first round.     

