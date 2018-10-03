Dirk Nowitzki Could Be Out 'Weeks' with Foot Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 1: Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks walks to the bench during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on April 1, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Mavericks 98-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Dirk Nowitzki
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki could miss several weeks as he continues to deal with soreness in his left foot.

"He won't do anything on this trip," Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said in China on Wednesday, per the Dallas Morning News' Eddie Sefko. "I can't give you any kind of a soft timeline. It's weeks, not days, as far as getting on the court for live action.

"He is making gradual progress. We're just not at a point where we can talk about a hard timeline."

The 40-year-old has remained remarkably durable in the twilight of his NBA career. Only once in the previous five seasons has he failed to make at least 75 appearances.

As Nowitzki has aged, both he and the Mavericks have been even more careful about managing his workload. The 2017-18 campaign was a case in point. His 24.7 minutes per game were his lowest since his rookie season, and his 20.5 percent usage rate was a career low, per Basketball Reference.

Nowitzki remains effective in his limited role with Dallas. He shot 45.6 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three-point range last year.

At this rate, the Mavericks will hope Nowitzki is healthy in time to suit up for their season opener Oct. 17 against the Phoenix Suns.

Related

    Jahlil Okafor (Ankle) Out 1-2 Weeks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jahlil Okafor (Ankle) Out 1-2 Weeks

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Klay: I Know I'm Better Than Some on All-Defensive Teams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay: I Know I'm Better Than Some on All-Defensive Teams

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Plans to Be Honest About Pending Free Agency

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Plans to Be Honest About Pending Free Agency

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Favored to Win 2019 MVP

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Favored to Win 2019 MVP

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report