Rajon Rondo Hand Injury Diagnosed as Fracture; Lakers PG out 'A Couple Weeks'

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without point guard Rajon Rondo after he suffered a fractured hand in Wednesday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lakers coach Luke Walton told reporters the team expects Rondo to miss at least a couple weeks.

Rondo joined the Lakers in the offseason as part of the franchise's makeover. The four-time All-Star remains an effective role player in his 13th season thanks to his ability to distribute the basketball.

Last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, Rondo made 63 starts, and his 46.8 shooting percentage was his best since 2012-13. He entered Wednesday averaging 9.3 points and 6.8 assists per game in Los Angeles.

The Lakers added Rondo, in part, to serve as an insurance policy at point guard. Lonzo Ball missed 30 games with various injuries as a rookie.

Of course, LeBron James' presence on the roster this year changes the offensive dynamic because he controls the ball and dictates what happens.

Rondo's absence won't hurt the Lakers much because of James. Ball will likely see an increase in playing time at point guard until Rondo is able to return.