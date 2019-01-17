Wendell Carter Jr. Out vs. Nuggets; Bulls PF Day-to-Day with Thumb Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 15: Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Chicago Bulls handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakerson January 15, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter will miss Thursday night's matchup against the Denver Nuggets with a sprained left thumb, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune

Head coach Jim Boylen added that Carter is considered day-to-day with the injury. Per Johnson, Carter originally expected to miss six to eight weeks but "now plans to play Saturday."

Carter came to the Bulls as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. The 19-year-old was a star in his lone season at Duke, earning second-team All-ACC honors after averaging 13.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. 

"Kid is a stud, can play inside and out," one NBA executive told B/R's Jonathan Wasserman prior to the draft. "He'll be better with more spacing in our league."

Carter has largely justified the hype with 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. 

Despite having a 10-34 record, there is talent for the Bulls to build around. Carter is a huge part of their future. Lauri Markkanen is still working his way back into shape after an elbow injury that caused him to miss the first 23 games of the season. 

With Carter sidelined for the time being, Chicago will turn to Robin Lopez as its primary big man.

