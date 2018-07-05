England, Sweden, Japan Send Well Wishes to Thai Football Team Trapped in Cave

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 5, 2018

Rescuer carry water pipe makes their way up at the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped inside when heavy rains flooded the cave, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. The Thai soccer teammates stranded more than a week in a partly flooded cave said they were healthy on a video released Wednesday, as heavy rains forecast for later this week could complicate plans to safely extract them. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press

Ahead of their FIFA World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, members of the England and Sweden teams have sent their best wishes to members of a Thai youth football team who are currently trapped in a cave system.

As reported by BBC, 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach are stranded four kilometres from the mouth of the cave, having been found safe by divers on Monday.

Per ESPN, footage showed one of the boys was wearing an England shirt.

"We're hoping and wishing that they get out safe and sound," Three Lions defender John Stones said on Thursday, per ESPN. "Everyone, their friends and families, all of the boys (here), all the England squad, all our thoughts are with them."

Sweden midfielder Sebastian Larsson echoed those sentiments. "All you can do in any situation like that is just pray for them," said the AIK man.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

