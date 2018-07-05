England, Sweden, Japan Send Well Wishes to Thai Football Team Trapped in Cave

Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press

Ahead of their FIFA World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, members of the England and Sweden teams have sent their best wishes to members of a Thai youth football team who are currently trapped in a cave system.

As reported by BBC, 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach are stranded four kilometres from the mouth of the cave, having been found safe by divers on Monday.

Per ESPN, footage showed one of the boys was wearing an England shirt.

"We're hoping and wishing that they get out safe and sound," Three Lions defender John Stones said on Thursday, per ESPN. "Everyone, their friends and families, all of the boys (here), all the England squad, all our thoughts are with them."

Sweden midfielder Sebastian Larsson echoed those sentiments. "All you can do in any situation like that is just pray for them," said the AIK man.

