Brazil vs. Belgium Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

Brazil will be aiming to strengthen its position as favorite on the odds to win the 2018 World Cup with a fourth straight clean-sheet victory when it battles European powerhouse Belgium on Friday in a quarterfinal betting matchup at Kazan Arena in Russia.

The Selecao have blanked opponents since surrendering their only goal of the tournament in a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their group-stage opener, but they face a Belgium squad that has scored a tournament-high 12 goals and is undefeated in 23 matches across all competitions.

World Cup betting line: Brazil opened as a +108 favorite (wager $100 to win $108); the total is at 2.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

World Cup betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 2.2-1.2, Brazil (2018 World Cup picks on every game)

Brazil vs. Belgium World Cup matchup analysis

Brazil has shown steady improvement at this year's edition of the World Cup since settling for a draw with Switzerland as -220 favorites in its tournament opener.

The Selecao needed a pair of goals in the 90th minute to get past Costa Rica but have since hit a high gear, dominating in their past two outings—including a 28-shot performance in a 2-0 round-of-16 victory over Mexico as -208 chalk.

Brazil has also played exceptional defense, limiting opponents to just three total goals during a 10-4-0 win-draw-loss run across all competitions, which includes five clean-sheet victories over European opponents. However, it has tallied just one win in its past three quarterfinal appearances.

Belgium moves on to the quarterfinals after completing a stunning second-half comeback in a 3-2 victory over Japan as -227 favorites in round-of-16 action.

The Red Devils' explosive offense has averaged over 3.3 goals per game during their lengthy unbeaten streak and scored three or more goals in 10 of their past 14 outings.

However, Belgium came up empty in its lone previous competitive meeting with Brazil—a 2-0 loss in the round of 16 of the 2002 World Cup.

