Rescue Crew Pumps Water from Thailand Cave Where Youth Soccer Team Was Found

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 5, 2018

Rescuer carrying water pipe makes their way up at the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped inside when heavy rains flooded the cave, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. The Thai soccer teammates stranded more than a week in a partly flooded cave said they were healthy on a video released Wednesday, as heavy rains forecast for later this week could complicate plans to safely extract them. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press

As part of ongoing rescue efforts, water is being pumped from a cave in Thailand to create safer conditions for a youth soccer team and their coach, who are trapped inside.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), rescuers were working on draining water out of the cave Thursday since diving is currently the only way for them to escape.

The soccer team and their coach were found alive and healthy Monday after they were missing for 10 days.

The soccer team and their coach were trapped in Tham Luang Nang Non cave when they decided to explore it following a game on June 23.

Per the Associated Press, significant rain is expected Saturday, which has created urgency to get them out as quickly as possible.

Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said, "What we worry most is the weather. We can't risk having the flood back into the cave."

Thai SEALs have been checking on the 12 boys (aged 11-16) and their 25-year-old coach, which has included treating minor cuts and providing them with high-protein drinks.

They have also been shown how to use diving equipment in case they are required to dive in order to get out of the cave.

The current plan is to pump out enough water to allow them to keep their heads above water while escaping.

