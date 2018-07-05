Wimbledon 2018: Stanislas Wawrinka Upset in Thursday's Early Results

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Stanislas Wawrinka failed to recover in his Wimbledon 2018 second-round clash against Thomas Fabbiano on Thursday after resuming Wednesday's play and succumbing to a 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (6) defeat.



The Swiss star was one of several players who saw their matches suspended due to rain the previous day, and he's now failed to make it to the third round at Wimbledon for the past three years in succession.

Seeded stars Kevin Anderson and Philipp Kohlschreiber progressed with wins over Andreas Seppi and Gilles Muller, respectively, while 31st seed Stefanos Tsitsipas edged Jared Donaldson 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3.

The underdogs struggled to stun to the same extent in the women's singles, meanwhile, as Ashleigh Barty, Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka all backed up their seeded status to move into the third round.

Read on for a breakdown of Friday's results, complete with highlights of the day's best action.

Thursday's Results

Men's Singles

(25) Philipp Kohlschreiber bt. Gilles Muller: 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3)

(8) Kevin Anderson bt. Andreas Seppi: 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4

(31) Stefanos Tsitsipas bt. Jared Donaldson: 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3

Thomas Fabbiano bt. Stanislas Wawrinka: 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (6)

Frances Tiafoe bt. Julien Benneteau: 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Gilles Simon bt. Matteo Berrettini: 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2

Women's Singles

(17) Ashleigh Barty bt. Eugenie Bouchard: 6-4, 7-5

(18) Naomi Osaka bt. Katie Boulter: 6-3, 6-4

(11) Angelique Kerber bt. Claire Liu: 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

(23) Barbora Strycova bt. Lesia Tsurenko: 6-1, 6-4

(26) Daria Gavrilova bt. Samantha Stosur: 6-4, 6-1

Katerina Siniakova bt. Ons Jabeur: 5-7, 6-4, 9-7

Recap

Wawrinka's Wimbledon record has never been stellar, but it was looking closer to outright miserable after resuming play against Fabbiano on Thursday as his worst fears were realised.

Play was interrupted on Wednesday with the Italian upstart two sets up on his more recognised foe, and he took the fight to Wawrinka with some strong net play to see out the victory in straight sets:

Wawrinka hadn't done enough to earn a seed coming to SW19 this year, but Anderson and Kohlschreiber had and proved their superiority over respective opponents Seppi and Muller to move into the third round.

Eighth seed Anderson was a set up on Seppi as play resumed on Thursday, and the South African will face Kohlschreiber in the next round, with the 25th seed having managed to see out three successive tiebreak wins over Muller.

As for Fabbiano's next foe, he'll have the pleasure of taking on 31st seed Tsitsipas, who pulled off a spectacular diving return en route to a five-set victory over American Donaldson:

Barty and Eugenie Bouchard clashed in a meeting between former junior Wimbledon champions, and it was the Australian who emerged the victor in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

Few of the early women's matchups went to three sets, but one of those saw Claire Liu offer 11th seed Kerber more of a challenge than she might have been expecting, per WTA Insider:

Her opponent in the third round will be Osaka, who defeated home favourite Katie Boulter 6-3, 6-4, where the Briton's support for England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup didn't yield much luck, per The Independent:

Elsewhere, 26th seed Daria Gavrilova beat Australian compatriot Samantha Stosur 6-4, 6-1 to book her place in the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

Barbora Strycova is attempting to emulate the form that saw her reach the last eight in 2014 and beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday to keep that dream alive, although No. 13 Julia Gorges is a daunting third-round opponent.