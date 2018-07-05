WWE's Latest Attempt to Rebuild Baron Corbin Will Fail Miserably

Credit: WWE.com

Despite recently being appointed the "constable" of WWE Raw, Baron Corbin is far from the threat the company desperately wants him to be.

It is painfully apparent that Raw needs a massive makeover in the heel department after most of their credible heels were sent over to SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shake-up, including Samoa Joe and The Miz. Jinder Mahal wasn't exactly a fair trade, while Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were booked to look like jokes almost from the get-go.

In Corbin's case, he was given the opportunity to start anew on Raw after floundering for months on the blue brand. However, he has failed to make an impact, and his pending program with Finn Balor isn't bound to change that.

To Corbin's credit, he has the tools to be a big star in WWE—or at least appeared to possess those tools at one point. He was on the right trajectory when he was first called up to the main roster in 2016, winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2016 and later the Money in the Bank contract the following year.

His strong showings against the likes of Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn proved he could hold his own against WWE's elite talent. Combined with his above-average promos on Talking Smack, it wasn't hard to see why officials had him pegged for a push on SmackDown in the summer of 2017.

Unfortunately, a failure to capitalize on his cash-in saw his stock drop significantly, and he has yet to recover.

For fans, it's difficult to take Corbin seriously, if only because he hasn't been involved in anything compelling in ages. He also hasn't had a memorable match in months, and while Balor could be the perfect person to get a good contest out of him, their rivalry has been mostly mediocre.

It doesn't help that it feels like a filler feud before Balor finds something more meaningful to do. He is a major star who should be fighting for the Universal Championship, not battling Corbin when there is nothing at stake.

Repackaging The Lone Wolf was a logical idea, but having him act as the "Constable" of Raw and basically serve as Kurt Angle's assistant is doing more to overexpose him than anything else.

Authority figures have been done to death on Raw for years, and for a time, it seemed as if Angle would be allowed to do his own thing on the flagship show. Sadly, it was inevitable Stephanie McMahon would resurface.

Evidently, Corbin is worse off in his new role because it puts him in more segments on the show than necessary. He has endured so much damage over the years that he will need a credible string of victories over established stars (i.e., not No Way Jose). But Balor deserves better than losing to Corbin at Extreme Rules.

The jury is still out on whether Corbin should be considered a lost cause, but don't be surprised to see WWE's latest attempt to rejuvenate his career fall flat.

Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.