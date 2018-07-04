Zach LaVine Rumors: Kings Hoping to Sign Restricted Free-Agent SG to Offer Sheet

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 4, 2018

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, in Chicago. The 76ers won 116-115. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings could be in the market for restricted free-agent Zach LaVine

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings are "pretty serious" about making an offer for the veteran shooting guard. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

