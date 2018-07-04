Zach LaVine Rumors: Kings Hoping to Sign Restricted Free-Agent SG to Offer Sheet

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings could be in the market for restricted free-agent Zach LaVine.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings are "pretty serious" about making an offer for the veteran shooting guard.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.