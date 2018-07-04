Tony Parker Rumors: Multiple Teams Interested in Veteran Point Guard

Nick Wass/Associated Press

If the San Antonio Spurs don't present a viable offer, Tony Parker won't be lacking in suitors as he figures out his next move in free agency.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Parker has received some level of interest from the Charlotte Hornets and Denver Nuggets:

"Parker's gonna be an interesting one because they're trying to figure out in San Antonio what they're doing. Can he sit around and wait for that? There is some money—Charlotte's got some interest in him, think Denver might have a little interest. Denver is looking for a backup point guard so that might be a veteran—minimum guy, but Charlotte has an exception and James Borrego, the new Hornets coach, coached him with the Spurs. And there's others. There isn't a team in the league who wouldn't love to have Tony as a backup.”

Per ESPN's Michael C. Wright, the Spurs would like to bring Parker back for his 18th season "in a mentorship role if the numbers work for both sides."

Parker told Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni in March he hoped to reach 20 years playing in the NBA.

"In my mind, I want to play three more seasons," he said. "I would love if the Spurs keep me. I would love to play 20 seasons with the Spurs, that’s my dream. I’m a free agent this summer, so I would love to sign three more seasons with the Spurs, and then after that go on with all my different businesses."

Parker started a career-low 21 games last season, primarily coming off the bench as the backup point guard Dejounte Murray. The 36-year-old averaged 7.7 points and 3.5 assists per game in 2017-18.