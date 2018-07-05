Russia vs. Croatia: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Russia face Croatia in the last quarter-final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, with the match taking place at Sochi's Fisht Stadium.

Both teams were pushed to penalties in the last 16, as Russia overcame Spain, while Croatia outlasted Denmark. Another similarity is the technical quality in the midfields of both squads, with playmakers Aleksandr Golovin and Luka Modric capable of deciding the game.

Date: Saturday, July 7

Time: 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET)

TV Info: ITV1/Fox

Live Stream: ITV Hub, Fox Soccer MatchPass, fuboTV.

Croatia are at full strength, with no injuries or suspensions, according to Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard. The same source also noted how Russia's Yuri Zhirkov is a doubt, while fellow winger Aleksandr Samedov "trained alone."

Having key stars available is great news for a Croatia squad yet to lose in this World Cup. It means Modric will be available to exchange passes with the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Marcelo Brozovic.

This gifted trio should look to supply Ivan Perisic, a roving forward with a varied range of movement and coolness in front of goal. Perisic will be key because the Blazers lack a prolific marksman through the middle, although 32-year-old Mario Mandzukic did score against Denmark.

The hosts may struggle to see much of the ball but will be anxious to get Golovin and Denis Cheryshev in possession. They have been the leading lights for Stanislav Cherchesov's squad, with Cheryshev finding the net three times, while Golovin's technique and vision have regularly unlocked defences.

Quick rotations in midfield as well as swift movement on the break have defined Russia's performances. Even so, soaking up pressure against a Croatia team so adept at creating chances will be a risk.

If Modric and Co. are given too much time and space, their winning run will continue and the home nation will be out.