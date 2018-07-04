Report: J.T. Realmuto Contract Extension Discussed by Marlins Amid Trade Rumors

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Despite last-place status in the National League East with a 35-52 record, the Miami Marlins are in no rush to deal catcher J.T. Realmuto.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported the Marlins have discussed offering Realmuto a contract extension and that it would take "an astronomical offer" before the team would weigh a trade.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.