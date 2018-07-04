St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks (48-38) will look to build off their win in the second game of a three-game series when they host the St. Louis Cardinals (43-41) in the finale on Wednesday as small home favorites at the sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday behind Paul Goldschmidt's 19th homer after dropping the series opener 6-3 on Monday.

MLB betting line: The Diamondbacks opened as -130 favorites (wager $130 to win $100); the total is at eight runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Cardinals can pay on the MLB lines

St. Louis made one real mistake in the loss on Tuesday, with starting pitcher Jack Flaherty surrendering a three-run shot to Goldschmidt in the fifth inning.

Otherwise, Flaherty gave up just three other hits and one run in six innings of work with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Miles Mikolas (8-3, 2.61 ERA) will follow him in the rotation, and he has been a pleasant surprise this season as a journeyman playing with his third team in seven years.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The 29-year-old played in Japan between 2015 and 2017, and he has been in good form lately, allowing three runs or less in five of his last six starts.

Why the Diamondbacks can pay on the MLB lines

Taking the mound for Arizona opposite Mikolas will be lefty Patrick Corbin (6-3, 3.14 ERA), who has pitched extremely well in his past two outings, allowing only one run and seven hits in 13 innings.

The bad news is the 28-year-old walked away with a no-decision in a 2-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants last time out at home on Friday, despite walking one batter and striking out five in six innings.

In his previous start, Corbin tied a season high with 12 strikeouts and had no walks in a 2-1 road win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

If he can get some more run support, the Diamondback should win.

Smart betting pick

Following Tuesday's game, St. Louis and Arizona have remarkably alternated wins and losses in the previous 10 meetings, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

Will that trend continue here on the Fourth of July? Don't bet on it.

The Diamondbacks have more on the line as they try to hold off the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West, so take them over a Cardinals team nearing the .500 mark.

MLB betting trends

St. Louis is 1-5 in its last six games.

The total has gone under in four of St. Louis' last six games against Arizona.

The total has gone under in five of Arizona's last seven games.

