Raymond Felton Reportedly Agrees to Re-Sign with Thunder on 1-Year Contract

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Free-agent point guard Raymond Felton and the Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Felton, 34, averaged 6.9 points and 2.5 assists last season backing up Russell Westbrook after inking a one-year deal with OKC in July 2017.

Perhaps most encouraging was that Felton, a career 32.9 percent three-point shooter, drilled 35.2 percent of his long-range looks.

According to Second Spectrum player-tracking data, Felton converted 39.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes—a number that was key considering OKC's second unit was otherwise shaky from an efficiency standpoint.

All told, OKC finished last season ranked 29th in bench scoring and 15th in three-point percentage.

According to ESPN.com's Bobby Marks, re-signing Felton will push the Thunder's luxury-tax bill above $150 million. As things stand, OKC is on pace to become the first team in league history to tout $300 million in combined financial commitments between salaried players and tax payments.