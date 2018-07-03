Raul Neto, Jazz Reportedly Agree to Contract Extension

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Restricted free agent Raul Neto is staying with the Utah Jazz after agreeing to a new contract on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Neto's agreement with the Jazz. Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania added the deal is worth $4.4 million over two years.

Neto was originally drafted by the Atlanta Hawks, who traded his rights to the Jazz, with the 47th overall pick in 2013. He opted to stay in Spain and play for Lagun Aro for two more years before coming to the NBA.

The 26-year-old made his debut for the Jazz on October 28, 2015, against the Detroit Pistons. He started 53 games as a rookie, averaging 5.9 points per game and shooting 39.5 percent from three-point range.

The Jazz need depth at point guard behind Ricky Rubio. Dante Exum has been a disappointment since being drafted No. 5 overall in 2014 and missed the first 68 games last season after having shoulder surgery.

Neto has only appeared in 81 games over the past two seasons, though he was an effective role player in 2017-18. He averaged a career-high 13.2 points per 36 minutes and shot 40.4 percent from behind the arc.