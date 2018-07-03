Wimbledon 2018 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Tuesday's Singles Bracket

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Second seed Rafael Nadal is safely into the second round of Wimbledon 2018 as he progressed with a straight-sets win over Israel's Dudi Sela on Tuesday.

Former champion Novak Djokovic is also through after seeing off Tennys Sandgren, while Alexander Zverev, Juan Martin Del Potro, Kyle Edmund and Nick Kyrgios also picked up wins.

However, there were surprises on both sides of the draw as some big names tumbled out of the tournament. The men's draw lost French Open finalist Dominic Thiem as he retired after losing the first two sets to 33-year-old Marcos Baghdatis.

In the women's draw two-time champion Petra Kvitova was knocked out by Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich in three sets, and sixth seed Caroline Garcia lost to Belinda Bencic. Maria Sharapova also went out after Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko ended her tournament.

Journalist Jose Morgado showed just how many seeds have fallen already:

Here's a look at the selected results from SW19, followed by a recap of the best of the action.

Men's Results

(2) Rafael Nadal def. Dudi Sela 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

Marcos Baghdatis def. (7) Dominic Thiem 6-4, 7-5, 2-0 (Thiem retired)

(21) Kyle Edmund def. Alex Bolt 6-2, 6-3, 7-5

(4) Alexander Zverev def. James Duckworth 7-4, 6-2, 6-0

(5) Juan Martin Del Potro def. Peter Gojowczyk 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

(15) Nick Kyrgios def. Denis Istomin 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-3

Radu Albot def. (20) Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6, 6-0, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1

(14) Diego Schwartzman def. Mirza Basic 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

(24) Kei Nishikori def. Christian Harrison 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2

Matthew Ebden def. (10) David Goffin 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

(12) Novak Djokovic def. Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

Women's Results

(1) Simona Halep def. Kurumi Nara 6-2, 6-4

(3) Garbine Muguruza def. Naomi Broady 6-2, 7-5

(22) Johanna Konta def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva 7-5, 7-6 (7)

(11) Angelique Kerber def. Vera Zvonareva 7-5, 6-3

(17) Ashleigh Barty def. Stefanie Voegele 7-5, 6-3

Su-Wei Hsieh def. (30) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

(22) Anett Kontaveit def. 6-2, 6-2 Denisa Allertova

Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. (8) Petra Kvitova 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

Belinda Bencic def. (6) Caroline Garcia 7-6 (2), 6-3

(12) Jelena Ostapenko def. Katy Dunne 6-3, 7-6 (5)

Vitalia Diatchenko def. (24) Maria Sharapova 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-4

Full results are available from the official Wimbledon website.

Nadal has struggled in the early rounds of Wimbledon in recent years but cruised past Sela in straight sets as he set up a second-round meeting with Mikhail Kukushkin.

The world No. 1 gained an early break in the first set and showed no signs of rustiness despite having played no warm-up tournaments on grass after winning the French Open.

Wimbledon showed Nadal enjoying himself on Centre Court:

Sela had little answer to Nadal's whipped forehand, and it was a determined showing from the Spaniard as he bids to win the title a decade after he lifted the trophy at SW19 for the first time.

Nadal was not completely happy with his performance, as shown by Metro's George Bellshaw:

It was a comfortable opening for Nadal who was rarely troubled and will have gained some much-needed game time on grass.

Nadal came into the tournament after beating Thiem in the final at Roland Garros but the Austrian's tournament is over after he was forced to retire against Baghdatis.

Thiem lost the first two sets and then had a medical timeout where he received treatment for what looked like a back injury.

However, it failed to have the desired effect as Baghdatis went 2-0 up in the third set before Thiem called it a day. Wimbledon showed his exit from the tournament:

Kvitova is also out after she came up against an inspired Sasnovich. The Belarussian took the first set and although Kvitova won the second to level the match she came back strongly to clinch the decider 6-0.

The Czech star was one of the favourites to win the tournament, and her departure is one of the biggest shocks so far. Her opponent said after the match she can play even better:

Top seed Halep is through after a straightforward straight sets win over Japan's Nara. Halep won her first Grand Slam at the 2018 French Open and produced a solid display although did not have to be at her best.

Halep gave her reaction to the win, per WTA Insider:

Much will be expected of Halep after her win at Roland Garros, and she goes on to play Romania's Zheng Saisai in the second round.