World Cup 2018: Round-of-16 Scores, Results, Highlights and Reaction

The lineup for the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup was completed on Tuesday as Sweden and England booked their places in the last eight.

Sweden saw off Switzerland 1-0 in a tight game that was decided by Emil Forsberg's deflected strike after 66 minutes.

England needed penalties to defeat Colombia following a 1-1 draw after extra-time. Eric Dier was the hero for the Three Lions as he converted the winning spot-kick.

Here's a look at Tuesday's results, the updated bracket and a recap of the best of the action.

Tuesday's Results

Sweden 1-0 Switzerland

Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 on penalties)

Sweden 1-0 Switzerland

Sweden had the better chances against Switzerland, with striker Marcus Berg guilty of wasting some good opportunities in front of goal.

Gracenote Live noted his poor record at the tournament:

Switzerland's Blerim Dzemaili also wasted a golden opportunity when he blazed over the bar when well positioned as the first half ended goalless.

The second half was also tightly contested, but Sweden made the breakthrough when Forsberg's shot hit Manuel Akanji and flew past goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl offered his view of the goal:

Switzerland pressed for an equaliser but found it tough going against an organised Sweden defence. They finished the game with 10 men as Michael Lang was sent off after a push on Michael Olsen, who was clean through.

The referee originally awarded a penalty to Sweden but opted to change it to a free-kick on the edge of the box after a review by the video assistant referee.

Sweden just did enough to win the match and progress to the last eight of the World Cup for the first time since 1994.

Colombia 1-1 England 3-4 (on penalties)

England will face Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday after they won a penalty shootout at a World Cup for the first time:

England enjoyed the majority of possession in the first half but found clear-cut chances difficult to come by.

The Three Lions' best opportunity fell to Harry Kane but he could only head Kieran Trippier's cross over the bar from a tight angle.

The tension began to show towards the end of a tight first half with increasing friction between the two sides. Wilmar Barrios was a little fortunate to escape a red card after pushing his head into Jordan Henderson's chest and then up towards his neck.

Alex Shaw at ESPN FC said he deserved to go:

The tension increased after the break as England won a penalty after Carlos Sanchez manhandled Kane in the area and conceded a penalty. The Tottenham Hotspur striker made no mistake from the spot as he bagged his sixth goal of the tournament.

Colombia threatened to lose their discipline completely after going behind but managed to regroup and pressed hard for an equaliser.

Juan Cuadrado went close and Mateus Uribe forced goalkeeper Jordan Pickford into a flying save before Yerry Mina headed his third World Cup goal in stoppage time to force extra-time.

Both teams had chances in the two 15-minute halves, but the deadlock could not be broken and the game went into penalties. Henderson was the first to miss, giving Colombia the advantage, but Uribe also hit the crossbar to give the Three Lions hope.

Pickford then saved from Carlos Bacca, allowing Dier the chance to be the hero. The Spurs midfielder converted the winning kick and knocked Colombia out of the tournament.