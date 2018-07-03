Wimbledon 2018: Tuesday Results, Highlights, Scores Recap from London

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza eased her way through the first round of Wimbledon 2018 on Tuesday as she beat local wild card Naomi Broady in straight sets.

Home favourite Johanna Konta progressed, though, as she beat Natalia Vikhlyantseva 7-5, 7-6 (7), as did Kyle Edmund against Alex Bolt.

Over the course of the day, the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and women's world No. 1 Simona Halep will also be in action at SW19.

Here's a selection of the day's results:

Men's Draw

(21) Kyle Edmund bt. Alex Bolt 6-2, 6-3, 7-5

(2) Rafael Nadal vs. Dudi Sela

(12) Novak Djokovic vs. Tennys Sandgren

(5) Juan Martin del Potro bt. Peter Gojowczyk 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Women's Draw

(3) Garbine Muguruza bt. Naomi Broady 6-2, 7-5

(22) Johanna Konta bt. Natalia Vikhlyantseva 7-5, 7-6 (7)

(1) Simona Halep vs. Kurumi Nara

For all scores and results, visit Wimbledon's official website.

Tuesday Recap

Muguruza comfortably swept aside Broady in the opening set, breaking the wild card twice and dropping just two games along the way.

It looked as though the Spaniard would take the second set just as easily, but Broady made life difficult as she saved six break points.

The final one she saved was a match point with a superb backhand down the line, per Record's Jose Morgado:

A double-fault and an unforced error would prove costly for Broady in the final game, though, as Muguruza earned three more match points, needing only the first to put it to bed.

British No. 1 Konta was able to progress in her match, though:

Having never made it past the second round at Wimbledon before her run to the semi-final last year, Konta is accustomed to early exits from the All England Club, and she did not have it all her own way on Tuesday.

She was unable to make the breakthrough in the opening set until the scores were 5-5, as Vikhlyantseva put up some obdurate resistance. The Russian showed even more resilience in the second, battling back from an early break to level proceedings at 4-4.

Tennis commentator David Law noted the significance of the match for Konta:

The set eventually went to a tiebreaker, where Vikhlyantseva saved five match points before finally succumbing.