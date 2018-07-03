Manny Pacquiao vs. Lucas Matthysse Fight on After Money Issues Resolved

Vincent Thian/Associated Press

The July 15 (July 14 in Malaysia) fight between Manny Pacquiao and Lucas Matthysse for the WBA (regular) welterweight championship is officially on.

According to ESPN.com's Dan Rafael, Golden Boy Promotions President Eric Gomez announced Monday that the financial issues threatening the fight were resolved.

Gomez told Rafael that money due to the boxers after the fight was deposited into an escrow account Monday, which was the final deadline before the fight would have been canceled.

Gomez said the following about the fight, which will take place at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia:

"The fight's a go. There were some bumps in the road, but everything is now in order and we're excited. It's a great opportunity for Lucas. This is his dream fight. It's the fight he's been talking about for five years now. Anytime you can fight a legend like Manny Pacquiao, it's a win.

"The money is in place. The money was supposed to be in an escrow account in the U.S., and now everything is good. It's customary practice when you are fighting overseas to have the money in an escrow account, and now the money is there. We're excited to be working with Manny and his company, MP Promotions, and commend him for putting this fight together and making sure it comes off."

Per Rafael, MP Promotions missed "several deadlines" to deposit $2 million into the escrow account before sending some last week and completing the transaction Monday.

The upcoming bout will be Pac-Man's first since his controversial, unanimous-decision loss to Jeff Horn last July in Australia.

Pacquiao, 39, boasts a career record of 59-7-2, and he is looking to win a WBA title for the first time.

The 35-year-old Matthysse is an Argentina native who beat Thailand's Tewa Kiram for the vacant WBA (regular) welterweight title in January.

Matthysse is 39-4 (one no-contest) in his lengthy career, but his tilt with Pacquiao promises to be the biggest and most lucrative fight he has had to date.

While Bob Arum's Top Rank is not promoting the fight, he noted that he is negotiating with ESPN to get it aired on either ESPN or ESPN+.