Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Two American League West teams that have gone in opposite directions lately will square off in Seattle on Tuesday, when the streaking Mariners (54-31) host the slumping Los Angeles Angels (43-42) in a near pick'em matchup at the sportsbooks.

Seattle is riding a seven-game winning streak into the opener of this three-game divisional series, while Los Angeles has dropped seven of its last nine.

MLB betting line: The Angels opened as -110 favorites (wager $110 to win $100); the total is at eight runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 5.2-4.0, Mariners (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Angels can pay on the MLB lines

The Angels started turning things around in taking two of three from the Baltimore Orioles in the midst of their current 10-game road trip. Prior to that, they were swept by the Boston Red Sox in three games, getting outscored by a 22-9 margin.

At Baltimore, Los Angeles got solid pitching in winning the first two by a combined score of 13-3 before losing the finale 8-2 on Sunday.

The Angels will send southpaw Andrew Heaney (4-5, 3.95 ERA) to the hill here, and he has earned all of his wins under the lights.

Why the Mariners can pay on the MLB lines

The Mariners should probably be at least a solid favorite in this game considering their current form and edge in the pitching matchup.

Seattle will also have a left-hander heading to the mound in Wade LeBlanc (3-0, 3.38 ERA), whose numbers are much more impressive than those of his counterpart.

Not only is LeBlanc unbeaten on the year, but he has picked up all of his wins at home, where he also has a 2.68 ERA, with opposing batters hitting only .215 against him there.

Meanwhile, Heaney is winless on the road at 0-3 with a 6.14 ERA in seven starts, and the opposition is batting .290 in that situation.

Smart betting pick

These teams have met six times this season, with the Mariners going 4-2 after winning the last three, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

Surprisingly, though, all six meetings have taken place in Seattle, where the host team owns an outstanding 28-14 record.

Before that, Los Angeles won three of the previous four meetings along with seven of 10 dating back to last year.

However, this is not last year, so take the M's.

MLB betting trends

Los Angeles is 2-7 in its last nine games.

Los Angeles is 3-11 in its last 14 games on the road.

Seattle is 12-2 in its last 14 games at home.

